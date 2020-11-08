Deputies: Man flees traffic stop, crashes vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled a traffic stop crashed his vehicle early Sunday morning.
They say a man driving a vehicle with no tail lights fled after a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Highway in South Litchfield.
Reports say the driver had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse.
They say a deputy initiated a pursuit when the man refused to stop.
Deputies say the vehicle crashed shortly after crossing into Horry County.
They report no injuries to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel or damage to equipment.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
