Deputies: Public’s help needed to identify people who may have information

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two people who they believe have information about several crimes.
Deputies say a man and a woman may have information about a burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and financial transaction card fraud case.
They say the case originated from the Dorchester County School District Two facilities and maintenance grounds.
Information provided says the woman is approximately 5 feet tall weighing 115 pounds, and the man is approximately 6 feet tall weighing 165 pounds.
If you see or know the people pictured, you are asked to call Detective Whetstone at 843-832-0350 or contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Messenger of Nextdoor apps.
