Future frontline workers say pandemic impacting funding for certifications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students at Trident Technical College say the pandemic has greatly curbed fundraising efforts that could help determine if they can enter the field to fight the COVID pandemic.This year’s class of respiratory therapist students say they were trying to raise enough money to take board certifications after graduation.
Class president Faith Horta said each year students have to raise money for multiple tests costing anywhere between $200-400 per student.
Like many others, the pandemic has made fundraising a challenge in an effort to keep people safe from the virus.
“Especially because a lot of people couldn’t work in this time,” Horta said. “A lot of the students do have second jobs but it may have been in restaurants and things like that. We really are trying to help our classmates not stress about taking these boards and taking seminar, definitely tying to help them out.”Right now, there are 14 students in the program. For every student in the class to take their boards and seminars it costs around $5,000 total.
They’ve raised a little more than $300.
For more information, you can reach the class president at FaithHorta@my.tridenttech.edu.
