Mayor John Tecklenburg releases statement about election results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made a statement about what he plans to do locally in response to Joe Biden being declared President-elect.
The Associated Press and CBS News declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidency Saturday.
Mayor Tecklenburg made a Facebook post Saturday night reiterating his previous endorsement of Joe Biden and shared why he chose to endorse him.
He began the post with a reference to first Republican President Abraham Lincoln, who was quoted saying, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”
He says he endorsed Biden because he believes he understands the truth of Lincoln’s words in his bones. He also added that Biden knows the overwhelming majority of Americans are good and decent people who want what’s best for the country.
“He knows that no person or party has a monopoly on wisdom,” said Tecklenburg. “He knows that good faith disagreements between political opponents are not evidence of character defects or moral failings on the other side.”
He said this election means we have a chance to remember that America at its best is not just the land we all share, but the ideal we all aspire to. He says it would be a remarkable and hopeful outcome for the country.
As a final note, he touched on what the election results mean for Charleston locally.
The mayor said his plan is to hit the ground running with federal representatives and the new administration to make sure they have the resources they need to tackle several issues that impact Charleston.
The issues he wants to focus on include COVID-19, flooding, traffic, affordable housing, public safety and racial reconciliation.
“Those are our top priorities here in Charleston,” said Tecklenburg. “And we’re going to do everything we can to make them top priorities in Washington next year as well.”
