N. Charleston Police find body near Ashley Phosphate Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was found near Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday morning.
Diedra Morris’s body was found in the median on Southrail Road in North Charleston. The cause of death has not yet been determined and is awaiting autopsy, which authorities say is scheduled for Monday.
Officers say they responded to the area at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a passerby observing a body in the roadway on Southrail Road near Ashley Phosphate Road.
Upon arrival, they say they found a dead woman in the median.
They say the roadway was closed for investigation.
Police say detectives are investigating the incident. There is no further information at this time.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.