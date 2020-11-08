S.C. reports 825 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday.
DHEC also reported 14 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
DHEC says the total number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.
The percent positive rate raised a few points in Sunday’s report to 13.1%, up from 11.4% on Saturday’s report.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
