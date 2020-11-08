S.C. reports 825 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday.

DHEC also reported 14 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

DHEC says the total number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.

The percent positive rate raised a few points in Sunday’s report to 13.1%, up from 11.4% on Saturday’s report.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina2,158,268 2,173,744
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 6,321
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,290 90
Berkeley County 6,169 91
Charleston County 17,263 263
Colleton County 1,283 48
Dorchester County 4,694 98
Georgetown County 2,056 41
Orangeburg County 3,412 130
Williamsburg County 1,356 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

