South Carolina lawmakers react to projected Biden-Harris victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina leaders are reacting to the news that Joe Biden is projected to be the 46th president of the United States.
Joe Biden’s campaign had struggled leading up to the South Carolina Primary — he lost three primary races before finally succeeding in the Palmetto State.
But with support from black voters here in our state, he was able to pull off a key victory over Bernie Sanders and a big reason for that was the endorsement of House Majority Whip, Representative Jim Clyburn.
Clyburn hit the network airwaves yesterday in response to the news.
“My investment in Joe Biden had everything to do with the restoration of our pursuit towards a more perfect union,” Representative Jim Clyburn said. “I know this is not a perfect country, my God I’m here, I’m living testimony that the country’s not perfect, but we cannot give up on the country.”
Clyburn also tweeted:
South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson also took to Twitter and said:
Representative Jeff Duncan reacted to the news saying:
WIS reached out to Gov. Henry McMaster for a comment but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.