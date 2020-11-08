Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

“What a disoriented, strange year we find ourselves in. As I’ve been wrapping my head around Nine Inch Nails being welcomed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think I was most looking forward to the ceremony itself, where hopefully the whole camp, past and present, was going to get together and have a moment, and we’re all stuck in our little boxes here in our screens,” Reznor said. “But even now music’s always been the thing that keeps me going.”