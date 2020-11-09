Deputies: Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at Domino’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after an attempted armed robbery at a West Ashley Domino’s Pizza.
Jail records state that Marquell Lovon Holmes, 32, for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Deputies say they first responded to a Domino’s Pizza in the 3700 block of Savannah Highway after receiving reports of an armed robbery at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the victim reported that a man with a firearm entered the business and demanded cash from the safe. The employee was unable to immediately open the safe and deputies say the suspect left the business.
Responding deputies say they observed a car leave the area, so they followed the suspect to a residence in the 8700 block of Mitchell Road in Adams Run.
Deputies say they attempted to approach the vehicle, however, a male passenger fled on foot.
Deputies say detained the Holmes who was driving the car, and he was identified as a suspect in the attempted armed robbery and transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
Holmes is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.