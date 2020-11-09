DHEC issues travel, safety recommendations for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic

“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” said Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, let’s remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”