Dominion Energy to hold virtual hearings on price increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says they are looking to increase their rates by about 7.7 %.
If approved, the power company says the change would go into effect in March, and monthly bills could go up by about $9.68.
Dominion officials say the increase is needed to help offset the billions of dollars invested over the last few years and the needed upgrades that they say will cost millions more.
There will be virtual hearings Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to hear from customers, but Dominion says those looking to testify must pre-register at the South Carolina ETV website before 3 p.m. Monday.
