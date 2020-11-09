Ex-Charleston officer accused of hitting suspect to serve probation, undergo training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston Police officer will spend a year on probation and must undergo de-escaltion training, state law enforcement officials say.
Kevin Sclieben learned the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy suspended his law enforcement certification for one year retroactive to 11 months ago. They also ruled he must spend one year on probation and undergo 24 hours of de-escalation training during that probationary period, SCCJA Florence McCants confirmed Monday.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Schlieben was seen on body cam video striking a suspect in the head with an open hand in connection with a July 2019 incident.
Reynolds initially suspended Schlieben, who was charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Reynolds later demoted him to a civilian position.
A judge dismissed the assault charge just before the trial was about to begin in March.
Schlieben’s law enforcement license will remain under suspension for a month, McCants said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.