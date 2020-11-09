Lowcountry Food Bank to host $12,000 matching gift challenge to support veterans

In 2019, LCFB says it prepared 7,110 meals in its Zucker Family Production Kitchen and distributed more than 4,254 pounds of fresh produce to veterans and their families. Donations raised through this challenge will help provide healthy food distributions in partnership with Soldier’s Angels and Patriot Villas, and nutritious food for the Tri-County Veterans Support Network emergency food pantry in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which helps address diet-related health issues.