Lowcountry Food Bank to host $12,000 matching gift challenge to support veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank says they are partnering with two Lowcountry residents to host a $12,000 matching gift challenge to support veterans.
LCFB says supporters Dean and Laurie Hubbs are offering to match up to $12,000 to raise a total of $24,000 this Veterans Day.
Donated funds will help provide hunger relief for veterans through the community, the LCFB says.
Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, LCFB says each donation will have double the impact during this matching challenge while providing meals and fresh produce to veterans who struggle with hunger.
“We believe in the mission of the LCFB,” said Dean Hubbs. “Laurie and I want to honor our fellow veterans for their service and lead the fight against veteran hunger in our community.”
Dean Hubbs is a United States Marine Corps veteran, served our country for 25 years in multiple combat deployments and was in the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, LCFB says.
In 2019, LCFB says it prepared 7,110 meals in its Zucker Family Production Kitchen and distributed more than 4,254 pounds of fresh produce to veterans and their families. Donations raised through this challenge will help provide healthy food distributions in partnership with Soldier’s Angels and Patriot Villas, and nutritious food for the Tri-County Veterans Support Network emergency food pantry in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which helps address diet-related health issues.
LCFB says South Carolina has the eighth highest population of veterans in the nation with more than 402,000 veterans residing in the state.
More than 8% of the state’s veterans live in poverty and more than 22% of South Carolina veterans have a service-connected disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
