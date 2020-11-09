Mount Pleasant considering proposal to rezone mobile home park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says an area of nearby mobile homes could be redeveloped if certain proposals are approved by the town.
The Mount Pleasant Town Council says they are reviewing plans proposed by the owners of the Watts Mobile Home Park to sell the property to someone who would redevelop it.
The Watts Mobile Home Park is along Six Mile Road, in the Norwood Oaks subdivision. It is right before the Sweetgrass Village neighborhood of houses at Show Basket Way.
Proposals show there are 31 mobile homes on the site, and all of them appear to be occupied.
The land is zoned as a Special Management District and is technically not within Mount Pleasant town limits, just unincorporated Charleston County.
The owners say they want it to be annexed into the town of Mount Pleasant and re-zoned to a Medium Density Residential District.
Mount Pleasant Town Planner Michele Reed says the only use allowed under that zoning would be detached single family residential homes. This means manufactured homes would be considered “non-conforming.”
Reed says there are no “penalties” if the property is annexed into the town and the mobile homes stay. However, she says if a developer removes any of the homes during re-development, no mobile homes will be allowed back on the property under the new zoning.
If the town council approves the first reading of the rezoning and annexation on Tuesday, it will go to a final reading for adoption at Mount Pleasant’s December council meeting.
