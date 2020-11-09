Thousands of students shifting schedules in Berkeley County schools

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. - This week, thousands of students in the Berkeley County School District will be shifting their schedules.
Parents and students can now request a schedule change through the learning pathway update portal which opened last week.
While some students are in the classroom, the district has received 2,236 requests for students to return to a traditional learning model. Of those currently, 1,794 have been approved to return to in-person classes on Wednesday.
Parent Amanda Oliver has two younger children in-person and one high schooler online who hopes to transition to a classroom in February. She says it’s been interesting to see the changes and challenges both schedules have presented this year.
“I think it just depends on the kid,” Oliver said. “My little ones are just loving going back. They do miss being able to go to recess and having the human interaction. Even though they’re in school, it’s completely different.”
BCSD board member David Barrow said a main goal in bringing the students back is to help those that may struggle more under distanced learning.
“So, those are the one that we are trying to attract back into the classroom so that they don’t fail a grade or so they don’t fail classes because of being online or whatever,” Barrow said.
However, he also said safety precautions like social distancing in school will still be a necessary measure in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want you to come back, but we are going to make sure that it’s in a safe environment that is according to CDC requirements,” Barrow said. “It’s a monumental task but it’s something that they are going to be able to do. Now are they going to be able to allow 30, 25 to 30 kids in a classroom? No.”
The district has also received 2,294 requests to move out of their classroom and into a blended instruction model. Currently, 1,009 of those students will make that shift on Wednesday.
Oliver said she is not surprised by the number of students who want to return in person.
“I think everybody was initially afraid of COVID, the coronavirus and the protective measures that the school was going to take,” Oliver said. “I think now there’s a lot of kids back in school and they’re seeing it’s not as scary as they thought it was.”
The portal to change schedules will close for elementary requests at midnight on Tuesday and high school requests will close on Nov. 20.
