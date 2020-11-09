New member, 2 incumbents elected to Dorchester District Two School Board in tight race

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The newly elected members of the Dorchester District Two School Board will be sworn in at the board meeting on Nov. 23.
The Dorchester County School District is getting one new board member and two incumbents are returning.
The new member elected is a parent and former district PTA President Ashley Wimberly. She received 15.8% of the votes, the greatest amount.
Incumbents Barbara Crosby who received 14% of the votes, and Evan Guthrie who received 13.9% of the votes will return.
There are 257 votes separating Guthrie and incumbent Lisa Tupper who received 13.8% of the vote and was not re-elected. Tupper is the current Vice-Chair of the school board.
A total of 140,295 votes were cast in the Dorchester District Two School Board Race. The Dorchester County School Board elects their members at large.
Those election results were confirmed on Saturday following a recount in the tight race.
Officials with the Dorchester County Board of Elections said they complete recounts for any office with a 1% or less vote difference between a candidate declared elected and a candidate not declared elected.
The board says a recount must be conducted unless the candidates waive the recount in writing.
In Dorchester School District Two, seven board members are responsible for a general operating budget, about 3,000 employees, more than 25,000 students and 25 schools and centers. That’s according to the district website.
The district said board members serve four-year terms and have responsibilities that include the following:
- securing money for operational needs and authorizing major expenditures
- determining budget priorities and building needs
- setting educational standards and goals
- reviewing and evaluating all phases of the district’s instructional program
- formulating and enforcing policies
We’ve reached out to the newly elected board members for interviews. You can view the election results for the school board here.
