One dead, three hurt in shooting at Rock Hill bar; police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are looking for a man accused of shooting four people at a bar early Saturday morning. The person is considered by officials to armed and dangerous.
Police are looking for 34-year-old Shawn David Durham, of Rock Hill. They say officers responded to a shooting at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. They say four people were shot and driven to Piedmont Medical Center in personal cars. A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were treated and released with minor injuries from the shooting. Police say a 25-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries.
A 30-year-old man, identified by police as 30-year-old Lamarcus Colvin, died in the shooting.
Durham is facing charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearms during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Police say Durham is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public to call 911 if anyone sees him.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.