One dead, three hurt in shooting at Rock Hill bar; police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Police are looking for 34-year-old Shawn David Durham, of Rock Hill. They say officers responded to a shooting at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. They say four people were shot and driven to Piedmont Medical Center in personal cars. A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were treated and released with minor injuries from the shooting. Police say a 25-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries.