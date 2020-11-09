Police: 3 arrested on 6 counts of attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested four men after a car chase from an incident involving shots fired.
Records state Elijah Jai Junior, 24; Daryon Marks Smith, 25; Christopher Eugene Smith, 22; have all been charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers say they had just finished an area check around Reynolds Avenue when they first heard several high-powered shots in the area of Chicora.
Police say they were looking for suspects when they saw a dark sedan with muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side.
The responding officer said he followed the car on a chase that started Success Street, continued down North Carolina Avenue, and eventually ran down Rivers Avenue.
Police say they apprehended Junior, Smith and Smith and discovered a Draco-style semi automatic weapon on the passenger’s side of North Carolina Avenue.
Junior, Smith and Smith are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and are awaiting bond.
