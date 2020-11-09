Police: 17 catalytic converters stolen from Summerville lot

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department say 17 catalytic converters were stolen from an auto shop parking lot.
Officers say they responded to a call at around 9 p.m. Sunday about several catalytic converters stolen from A Plus Auto on Old Trolly Road in Summerville.
Police say when employees arrived to the auto repair shop Sunday morning they noticed a few fence boards out of place, but did not notice the missing converters until later in the afternoon.
After employees noticed one catalytic converter missing, officers say the employees checked the rest of the vehicles and found 17 to be stolen.
Police say security footage showed five men in the lot setting off motion-activated lights between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.
This incident is under investigation by the Summerville Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
