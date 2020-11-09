Portion of Rifle Range Road to remain closed until Tue. afternoon for sewer line repair

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Rifle Range Road will be closed until Tuesday as crews repair a sewer line.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said northbound lanes of Rifle Range Road between the Isle of Palms Connector and Venning Road will be closed throughout the night and through mid-day Tuesday.
“Southbound will be open but we are asking motorists to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible,” police said. “Through traffic should expect detours and delays.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.