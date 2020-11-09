Power outage in Mount Pleasant near site of reported wreck

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy has reported a power outage in Mount Pleasant impacting more than 700 people.
Crews are on the scene near Slate Lane and Wando Park Boulevard to repair power lines. They say they estimate to have power restored by 6 a.m.
Charleston Consolidated Dispatch reports they responded to a call at this location for an accident with injury just before 2 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear whether that accident is responsible for these downed lines.
