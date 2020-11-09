S.C. reports 586 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 586 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-lowest number reported in the month of November.
DHEC also reported 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, two additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,373, probable cases to 10,018, confirmed deaths to 3,778, and 263 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
