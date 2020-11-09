S.C. reports 586 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 586 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-lowest number reported in the month of November. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 2:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 586 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-lowest number reported in the month of November.

DHEC also reported 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, two additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,373, probable cases to 10,018, confirmed deaths to 3,778, and 263 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina2,158,268 2,182,325
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 3,921
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,302 90
Berkeley County 6,191 91
Charleston County 17,311 263
Colleton County 1,286 48
Dorchester County 4,711 98
Georgetown County 2,066 41
Orangeburg County 3,423 130
Williamsburg County 1,356 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19 Case and Probable ... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID Death Summary 11-09-2020 by Live 5 News



