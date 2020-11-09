Unseasonably warm, wet week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Above average temperatures and an above average chance of rain are on the docket for this week. Tropical Storm Eta is now in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours. Eta will be slow to move over the eastern Gulf and may stay over the next Gulf for next 5-7 days. The longer it stays over the Gulf the weaker it will get due to dry air and increasingly hostile winds. With the large scale flow on the eastern side of Eta out of the south, that is going to help to pump in tropical moisture to the Southeast coastline this week. The week will start out fairly dry, with brief passing showers in the forecast today and most of Tuesday. Late in the day Tuesday rain may start to increase across the area. A cold front will also push into the Southeast helping to ring out the moisture over parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The end result may be some heavy rain at times either Wednesday or Thursday. It appears that drier air will try to move in for the end of the week and weekend. There is a lot uncertainty in the the weather for this week due to the uncertain placement/proximity to Tropical Storm Eta. High surf and minor coastal flooding are a possibility this week as well. We’ll keep you posted!