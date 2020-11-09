USDA removing more than 3,100 trees in Charleston Co. to eradicate Asian longhorned beetle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Department of Agriculture will be removing more than 3,100 trees from Charleston County in its efforts to eradicate the Asian longhorned beetle, a destructive invasive pest which was recently found in the area.
The removal of the trees will begin on Nov. 16. The USDA and Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry confirmed the beetle infesting trees in the county this past June.
According to a report by the USDA, crews have quarantined about 58 square miles within Charleston County to prevent the spread of the beetle to other areas. The regulated area includes portions of Hollywood, Ravenel, Adams Run, Johns Island and Charleston.
Officials say the eradication involves establishing a quarantine, removing infested trees, and potentially using, with the landowner’s permission, a combination of tree removal and chemical treatment for trees that are within a half-mile radius of an infested tree.
“With the landowner’s permission, we will also remove any ALB host trees within a half-mile radius of an infested tree," USDA officials said. “Trees will be removed with no cost to the landowner.”
After removing a tree, the contractor will incinerate or chip the cut tree to destroy the ALB life stages that may be inside.
“Chemical treatments will not be used this year but will be considered next year,” officials said. “Inspectors will continue surveying trees and will seek to notify the residents before surveying trees on private property. Inspectors are dressed in USDA or Clemson uniforms and will provide identification if asked.”
Officials are asking anyone who lives in Charleston County or nearby counties, to be on the lookout for the Asian longhorned beetle and examine your trees for any damage that may be caused by the beetle, such as dime-sized exit holes in tree trunks and branches.
“Please take pictures and, if possible, capture suspicious insects in a durable container and freeze them, which helps to preserve the insect for identification,” USDA officials said. “ALB is not harmful to people or pets. Report the insect or tree damage by calling the ALB hotline at 1-866-702-9938 or online at www.AsianLonghornedBeetle.com."
USDA officials said they solicited comments from the public in September, before completing its Environmental Assessment and starting the eradication process.
