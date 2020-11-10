Charleston County deputies investigating crash that killed pedestrian

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a Monday night accident near Summerville that left a pedestrian dead.
The crash happened on Lincoln Avenue near Dunmeyer Hill Road at just before 6 p.m., according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
Deputies say a vehicle traveling south on Lincoln Avenue struck a pedestrian who walked into the roadway. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, Antonio said.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges have been filed.
The investigation is continuing.
