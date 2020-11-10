Charleston staffing firm to host manufacturing, warehouse job fair

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Staffing firm, Hire Dynamics, says they will be hosting a job fair to fill around 100 positions around the Charleston area.
Hire Dynamics says they will be hosting their job fair at the Summerville Family YMCA on Tuesday and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
The staffing firm says they are looking to fill approximately 100 positions for roles that include assembly line, forklift and machine operators, customer service, warehouse associates, and more.
Hire Dynamics says they put approximately 300 people to work each week in the Charleston area.
Job seekers use the Hire Dynamics app “Work4HD” to begin their application and upon completion, the staffing firm says an in-person interview will be conducted outside by a staffing specialist.
Hire Dynamics says their job fair will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA located at 208 W Doty Ave. in Summerville.
