CSU’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. named Big South Preseason Player of the Year

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was tabbed as the early favorite to win Big South Player of the Year with numbers to back up the prediction. Fleming was the Big South Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team performer and NABC District 3 Second Team member in 2019-20 as he sat in the top-10 of the Big South of nearly every statistical category, most notably scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (3.7 apg), blocks (1.5 bpg), and minutes (35.1 mpg) while leading the league in rebounding (8.6 rpg). He also carries a streak of 17-straight games scoring in double figures while scoring 20-plus in 12 of those contests.