CSU’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. named Big South Preseason Player of the Year

Charleston Southern men’s basketball senior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was named the 2020-21 Big South Preseason Player of the Year, as announced by the league office at Media Day Tuesday morning.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was tabbed as the early favorite to win Big South Player of the Year with numbers to back up the prediction. Fleming was the Big South Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team performer and NABC District 3 Second Team member in 2019-20 as he sat in the top-10 of the Big South of nearly every statistical category, most notably scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (3.7 apg), blocks (1.5 bpg), and minutes (35.1 mpg) while leading the league in rebounding (8.6 rpg). He also carries a streak of 17-straight games scoring in double figures while scoring 20-plus in 12 of those contests.
Fleming posted 12 double-doubles last season as well as the Big South’s first triple-double in a Conference Tournament game with a stat line of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a home win over Presbyterian. The Athens, Ga., native also became just the second player in CSU history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in a career and the program’s first-ever Preseason POTY recipient.
Fleming enters his final season donning a Buccaneer uniform ranked 21st in program history in scoring (1,148), 14th in scoring average (13.8), T-10th in free throw percentage (.770), 18th in rebounds (512) and assists (228) and third in blocks (72). He also set the single-season record with 228 defensive boards last season.
Fleming headlines three starters returning for the Bucs while the team brings back 10 letterwinners total and welcome three newcomers from last season’s roster that finished 14-18 overall and 7-11 in Big South play while making a trip to the league quarterfinals.
2020-21 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams First Team
*Phlandrous Fleming Jr, Charleston Southern (Preseason Player of the Year)
DJ Burns, Winthrop
DeVon Baker, UNC
Asheville Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Jaheam Cornwall, Gardner-Webb
Second Team Tommy Bruner, USC Upstate
LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville
John-Michael Wright, High Point
Everette Hammond, USC Upstate
Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb
Charleston Southern men’s basketball was selected as the preseason No. 3 team in the Big South Conference Coaches Poll, as announced Tuesday morning during Media Day.
In a poll consisting of head coaches and one media member from each program, the Buccaneers received six second-place votes, four third-place votes and seven fourth-place votes for a total of 192 points.
Winthrop was tabbed the preseason favorite with 21 of the possible 24 first-place votes and 261 points while UNC Asheville finished second with a pair of first-place votes and 214 points. Gardner-Webb grabbed a single first-place vote and 188 points and USC Upstate finished with 149 points to round-out the top-5 along with the third-place Bucs.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was also named the Big South Conference Preseason Player of the Year earlier Tuesday morning.
CSU tips off their 2020 Big South slate Dec. 21 when Hampton comes to CSU Field House and has home dates with Radford, USC Upstate, Winthrop and Longwood. The Bucs hit the road for matchups with Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Campbell, High Point and Presbyterian.
Charleston Southern also announced the 2020 nonconference slate Tuesday with home dates versus future Big South Conference member North Carolina A&T (Dec. 1) and Columbia International (Dec. 17) as well as road trips to Duke (Dec. 12) and historic Cameron Indoor Stadium and make the return trip to North Carolina Central (Dec. 15).
Tipoff times and matchups for the previously-announced Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational will be announced at a later date.
2020-21 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
1) Winthrop (21)
2) UNC Asheville (2)
3) Charleston Southern
4) Gardner-Webb (1)
5) USC Upstate
6) Radford
7) High Point
8) Longwood
9) Hampton
10) Campbell
11) Presbyterian