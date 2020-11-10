Deputies seek help identifying shoplifting suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are attempting to identify three people in reference to a shoplifting incident.
Deputies say two females and one male took over $5,400 worth of merchandise from a store on Nov. 6 at around 3:35 p.m.
The BCSO says the three people left the Palmetto Moon store in Bluffton without paying for any of the items.
Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Morrison at 843-255-3307 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
