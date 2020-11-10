FIRST ALERT: Heavier rain possible Wednesday and Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of rain, which could be heavy at times. Tropical moisture will be on the increase over the next few days increasing the rain chances and perhaps bringing a few rounds of heavier downpours. The chance of showers will start to increase today but most of the rain should be on the lighter side. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s. A few heavier downpours are possible this evening as the tropical moisture starts to move in on a southerly flow. Off and on rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday as we await a cold front which will try to push the moisture back out of the area for the end of the week and the weekend. Several inches of rain are possible between now and Friday morning. Minor localized flooding is a possibility. Minor coastal flooding is a possibility with a new moon later this week and a persistent onshore wind.