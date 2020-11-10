FIRST ALERT: Rain, heavy at times, possible Wednesday, Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team declared Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days because of the possibility of sometimes-heavy rain.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app to your device.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says a wide area of moisture will continue to increase as Tropical Storm Eta spins in the Gulf.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Eta could approach the Florida Gulf coast this week as a tropical storm.
In the meantime, however, the Lowcountry could feel impacts from Eta in the form of off-and-on rainfall, sometimes heavy rainfall, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Walsh said the tornado threat is low, but people along the coast could see gusty coastal winds of 15 to 25 mph.
Live 5 will declare First Alert Weather Days to give you notice about weather conditions that could affect your commute or your plans.
Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta, which is spinning in the Central Atlantic, became the record-breaking 29th named storm Monday.
Forecast models project Theta taking an eastward to east-northeastward motion across the eastern Atlantic during the next few days, moving toward Gibraltar.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.