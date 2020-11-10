Folly Beach to discuss smoking regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council says they will be discussing implementing regulations for smoking on the Lowcountry island.
One of the reasons for this new push is that cigarette butts are often the number one item volunteers say they find on the beach during the beach clean ups.
Folly Beach City Council Member Amy Ray says cigarettes and other smoking related items, are the leading sources of beach pollution at Folly Beach. She says banning smoking on the beach could make a big difference in minimizing litter.
Ray says the proposed ban includes all beaches on the island, as well as all the beach accesses.
The city council will also be discussing the fine for being caught smoking on the beach, which Ray says she anticipates will be about $25.
Ray says a smoke free beach would further their mission of taking care of the beach and ocean. Although littering is already against the law, Ray says this could make that law easier to enforce.
“To prove littering is very difficult. So this way we could actually enforce something before it actually become litter,” Ray said.
The Folly Beach City Council is now taking public comment on this ban, and those who wish to express their thoughts can do so by sending an email to Katherine Eich at keich@follybeach.gov
Ray says she hopes to have this ban finalized before their next beach season.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.