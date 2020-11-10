Georgetown County steel plant notifies employees of end-of-year layoffs

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Liberty Steel Georgetown says it will lay off more than 100 workers by the end of the year.
The company said it planned to layoff 104 employees by Dec. 28, according to a filing with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
A spokesman with Liberty Steel released the following statement about the filing:
LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, announced in April that its Georgetown facility would go into Care and Maintenance due to lower demand for steel products across the United States as the COVID pandemic reduced manufacturing activity. As the Care and Maintenance program at Georgetown has lasted six months, in line with legal obligations LIBERTY Steel has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice to colleagues there. As previously announced, LIBERTY Steel is evaluating the capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support a sustainable restart plan at Georgetown.
As part of the GFG Alliance’s Workforce Solutions approach we are developing options whereby colleagues affected by the WARN notices are given the offer of an alternative employment contract within GFG Alliance. All union contractual obligations will be honored by LIBERTY Steel and we continue to work closely with the city, state and other stakeholders on the future for Georgetown.
Liberty Steel came to the area in 2018 after the mill sat idle for three years. According to the company’s website, Liberty Steel’s South Carolina production has a capacity to make 750,000 tons of steel per year.
GFG is a group of energy and mining businesses headquartered in London. It has a presence in 30 countries and employs 11,500 people worldwide.
