'It was terrifying’: Pregnant woman held at knifepoint during carjacking in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County deputies say a man tried to steal three cars in the span of one weekend and then led them on a pursuit into another county.
The last person 39-year-old Keith Allen Willis Jr. robbed was a woman, who was 7-months pregnant, in Catawba County.
Haley Greene told WBTV it was a terrifying experience.
Willis was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Greene told WBTV she wasn’t worried about her health but was more so concerned about the health of her unborn son.
“I had several nightmares last night and kept replaying the scenario in my head,” Greene said.
Greene said what happened to her should never happen to anybody.
“It was terrifying to say the least,” she said.
Greene said she just came out of the convenience store at this gas station in Catawba when a man swept up behind her with a knife.
“By the time I got to my vehicle, he was right there with me,” Greene said.
With a knife to her throat, the man, identified as Willis, demanded her car.
“He had a knife to me, so I complied,” Greene said. “Gave him my keys, ran inside and had them call the cops right away.”
Deputies say Willis took off with Greene’s brand-new SUV.
“It’s not even two months old,” Greene said. “We just made the first car payment.”
Deputies say the suspect led them on a high-speed chase through several counties, eventually losing control of the truck and rolling it.
Willis was arrested and hit with a laundry list of charges.
“We have had dealings with Mr. Willis in the past,” said Aaron Turk, with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Turk said Greene’s car wasn’t the only one Willis stole over the weekend.
Deputies say Willis stole two cars, and attempted to steal a third, between Friday and Sunday, but was fought off.
“He stole a car from the city of Hickory and then left that car at a local gas station Friday afternoon, tried to steal someone else’s vehicle,” Turk said.
Greene said she was more worried about her children than anything else during the carjacking.
“That’s why I just handed him my keys,” Greene said. “I would rather lose a car then to put my child…children in danger.”
For Greene, it was a sobering reminder that crime isn’t just confined to the big cities.
“Don’t get too comfortable in your own town. You never know what’s going to happen,” Greene said.
Greene was headed back to the Kia dealership to go pick out another new car.
She said the salesman will be pretty surprised to see her back so soon.
