James Clyburn says he and John Lewis feared “defund the police” would undermine Black Lives Matter movement

Clyburn also talked about how his endorsement came about, recalling that he was attending a funeral a few days before the South Carolina debate. “A lady called me to her side,” he said, and she “told me she needed to know who I’d vote for. And when I told her, she snapped her head back, and she looked at me in such a way that I cannot explain, and then she said to me, ‘I needed to hear that, and this community needs to hear from you.’”