Leaders discuss expanding ‘no-surf zone’ near Folly pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City leaders say they are discussing an expansion the no-surf zone on Folly Beach.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says this is necessary for the safety of the surfers and the construction crews working on the pier.
The meeting Tuesday will cover expanding the no-surf zone an additional few hundred feet on either side of the pier to give construction crews more space while they work, Folly Beach City Council says.
This proposed change would last about two years and Goodwin says it would extend from 2nd Street East to 2nd Street West.
Goodwin says surfers are not always adhering to the safety rules set by the state that require surfers keep 200 feet away from the pier on either side. He says this would give construction crews even more space for the 18 to 24 months they are expected to be rebuilding the pier.
This change would not be permanent, Goodwin says.
This area is also already a no-surf zone from May 15 to Sept. 15 so this would include the other half of the year.
Goodwin says he has consulted with the Public Safety Department and the Folly Beach Police Chief, but tickets would likely be the same as if they were caught not adhering to the 200-foot rule. This means surfers could receive a ticket of up to $500.
“They won’t have to worry about people being right up against the pier or wanting to be right up against the pier while they are working," Goodwin says. "You know we don’t want anybody to get hurt during this whole construction process. That’s why we’ve closed off walkways.”
Depending on the discussion Tuesday, the proposal could be voted on at the next city council meeting.
