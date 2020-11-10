Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 31 catches for 315 yards
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 31-26 win over the Chargers
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles in a 24-17 loss to Tennessee. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and 1 sack.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 sack in a 44-34 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 23 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 2 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played offensive tackle in a 44-34 loss to Buffalo
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 3 tackles in a 34-17 loss to Green Bay The Goose Creek alum has 16 tackles and 3 pass deflections
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Bye Week
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 2 tackles in a 34-27 win over Denver. The St. John’s alum has 4 tackles
