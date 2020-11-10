Man out on bond for transgender woman’s killing accused of shooting man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing a transgender woman last year is back behind bars now facing a new attempted murder charge.
North Charleston police arrested 35-year old Dominick Archield Monday night. Court records show Archield has been free on bond for last year’s murder charge.
North Charleston police say on Nov. 1, Archield shot and wounded a man outside an apartment on Cosmopolitan Street. Police say the victim was shot in the head and chest.
In of August 2019, Archield was charged with murder in the shooting death of Denali Stuckey, a transgender woman. The killing angered the LGBTQ community.
Court records show in March of this year, circuit court Judge Markley Dennis modified Archield’s bond at $70,000 on the murder charge with six months of house arrest and a curfew.
Chase Glenn with the Alliance for Full Acceptance was not aware of the new charges against Archield.
Glenn says the community is still reeling from Denali Tucker’s murder.
“I can’t speak to this most recent incident, but I do know that a lot of people were affected by Denali Berry Stuckey’s murder and it wasn’t just Denali, it really affected an entire community,” Glenn said. “That crime that which she was targeted because she’s transgender sends a message to the entire LGBTQ community and most specifically trans women of color, that this place might not be safe for them.”
On Tuesday morning, Archield waived his bond hearing on the new attempted murder charge. That means he will remain behind bars without bond.
We reached out to Judge Dennis for a comment on his decision to grant Archield bond on the murder charge.
Dennis said under the judicial cannons of ethics he is not allowed to comment on pending cases.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.