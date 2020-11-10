Police, attorney general to hold news conference on joint operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The news conference is scheduled at the town’s Emergency Operations Center at 1 p.m., Inspector Don Calabrese said.
The news conference concerns a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, he said.
Police have not released additional details about the topic of the news conference and whether arrests have been made in connection with the operation.
