Police investigating after one person shot downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened downtown and left one person injured.
Officers say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sottile Street, near Brigade Street and Huguenin Avenue.
Police say a man was shot in the leg at around 6:20 a.m., but was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.
The CPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
