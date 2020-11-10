Police investigating after one person shot downtown

By Riley Bean | November 10, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 10:30 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened downtown and left one person injured.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sottile Street, near Brigade Street and Huguenin Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at around 6:20 a.m., but was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.

The CPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

