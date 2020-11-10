Red Cross hosting blood drive in Berkeley Co. building with offices shut down due to COVID-19 cases

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in a building in which more than a dozen employees previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The blood drive is at the Berkeley County Administration Building in Moncks Corner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to County Community Relations Manager Jenna-Ley Jamison, approximately 15 county employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the county closed the permitting and planning offices and Treasurer’s Office. The permitting and planning offices re-opened on Monday, and the Treasurer’s Office will re-open on Monday, Nov. 16.
American Red Cross External Communications Manager Maya Franklin said they are aware of the cases and closures.
“We have gone through the same safety measures including deep cleaning and sanitizing that is routine with a blood drive,” she said. “The part of the facility that was closed is not the same.”
Franklin said although presenting donors were not informed about the previous cases, the Red Cross is following CDC recommendations, including face coverings and masks.
Berkeley County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer said the blood drive is stationed in the Assembly Room of the building. Jamison said the building was professionally sanitized last week and will undergo two additional sanitizations this week.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.