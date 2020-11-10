S.C. reports jump in daily number of new COVID-19 cases with more than 1,300

S.C. reports jump in daily number of new COVID-19 cases with more than 1,300
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second highest number of new cases reported during the month of November. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 2:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second highest number of new cases reported during the month of November.

That comes the day after the state reported 586 new cases on Monday, the second-lowest number of new cases reported during November.

DHEC also reported 69 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515, probable cases to 10,223, confirmed deaths to 3,795, and 267 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina2,158,268 2,208,233
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 9,770
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,321 90
Berkeley County 6,227 91
Charleston County 17,361 263
Colleton County 1,299 47
Dorchester County 4,734 99
Georgetown County 2,068 41
Orangeburg County 3,428 131
Williamsburg County 1,353 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Cases_11_10_2020 by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-19_Deaths_11_10_2020 by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.