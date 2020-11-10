S.C. reports jump in daily number of new COVID-19 cases with more than 1,300

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second highest number of new cases reported during the month of November.
That comes the day after the state reported 586 new cases on Monday, the second-lowest number of new cases reported during November.
DHEC also reported 69 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515, probable cases to 10,223, confirmed deaths to 3,795, and 267 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
