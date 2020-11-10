Town to hold public hearing before Carolina Park communications tower vote

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says they are holding a public hearing regarding plans to bring a communications tower to the Carolina Park community.
The town says Optima Towers has asked to change an ordinance that prohibits a communications tower from coming to the Active Park area of the Carolina Park community.
According to the town agenda, the ordinance only allows a communications tower in the Industrial District of Carolina Park, but Mount Pleasant residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at a hearing Tuesday.
The Carolina Park community is on the north side of US Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant and takes up 1,608 acres.
Town Planner Michele Reed says the proposed tower would be 130 feet high and go in the corner of the park, behind the parking areas. She says the town has heard concerns from people saying there is a need for cell service in this area and concerns regarding insufficient coverage.
There’s been previous discussion in Mount Pleasant about different cell tower considerations. One was near Moultrie Middle School and another in the Long Point community.
Mount Pleasant Town Council says they are also planning to review the first reading of a proposed communications tower near the Long Point community Tuesday night, but that tower is proposed by a different company.
Town council says they will consider all public comments for the Carolina Park Active Park communications tower at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Reed says council will vote on the proposal at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. town council meeting, held at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.
