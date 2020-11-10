Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Last week, Uiagalelei completed 29-of-44 passes for a career-high 439 yards with two passing touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown in the first overtime. His 439 passing yards were the third-most in a game in school history and broke the school freshman record of 435, set by Deshaun Watson against North Carolina in 2014. The 439 passing yards were also the most ever thrown against Notre Dame by an opposing quarterback, breaking the mark of 425 held by USC’s Carson Palmer in 2002.