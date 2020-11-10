VA to host virtual Veterans Day parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center says they will host a Virtual Veterans Day Parade in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the medical center says they are unable to host their traditional Veterans Day Parade that marches down East Bay Street and Broad Street in downtown Charleston.
To ensure Lowcountry Veterans are honored on Veterans Day, the medical center says their virtual event will feature a compilation of videos submitted from community leaders and members that show gratitude for all those who served.
“While I’m disappointed that we’re not able to host our traditional parade, I’m grateful we have the technology to bring messages from our community to our Veterans,” Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks said. “Veterans Day is a special day for us at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center; we serve more than 80,000 Veterans at our VA, and I truly hope each of them enjoys a special Veterans Day.”
Charleston VAMC says they solicited for video entries throughout the month of October, inviting anyone in the community to submit their short video clip for inclusion in the virtual parade.
With more than 55 videos submitted from community leaders, elected officials, Veterans Service Organizations, schools, local businesses and private citizens, Charleston VAMC says the virtual parade will be filled with special messages for Veterans.
Everyone is invited to tune into the parade airing on the Charleston VAMC’s Facebook page.
