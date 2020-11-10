Veterans begin 35-hour walk to Charleston from Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says they are holding a near 100-mile walk from Myrtle Beach to Charleston to support various Veterans organizations.
The VA says the Veterans Victory Walk aims to improve awareness and honor veterans for their sacrifice.
Participants gathered at the Myrtle Beach Vet Center at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the walk began about an hour later.
Participants will receive a police escort for the walk and are scheduled to arrive at Patriots Point in Charleston after about 35 hours of walking, the VA says.
Event organizers say participants will have breaks but they will take turns walking through the night to arrive at Patriots Point on Veterans Day.
Family members of Veterans and anyone who supports Veterans are welcome to join in on the walk, the VA says.
Amanda Yurkin, one of the event’s organizers, said looking forward to the walk has helped them get through the quarantine process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s given people an opportunity to train, we’ve gotten together, and we’ve walked together in groups and it’s given veterans a mission, a long-term mission, something to look forward to instead of just being at home, it’s given them something possible to look forward too,” Yurkin said.
