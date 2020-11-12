Downed power lines, trees reported in the Lowcountry as strong winds impact area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downed power lines and trees are being reported in the Lowcountry as strong winds impact the area.
Forecasters say the high winds are a combination of Tropical Storm Eta, which is moving to the east of South Carolina, and cooler air rushing in behind a cold front.
All these factors are expected to contribute to strong winds over portions of Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties through midnight.
“Wind gusts will be as high as 40 to 50 mph, resulting in isolated downed trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said. “The strongest winds will be east of the intra-coastal to the coast.”
In Mount Pleasant, a large live oak tree fell up against a home on Dewees Creek Line. Live 5′s Joey Sovine said everyone in the home was fine.
In addition, police had to shut down the Ben Sawyer Bridge due to downed power lines nearby.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say Ben Sawyer Boulevard at Center Street was shut down earlier Thursday night in both directions due to downed electrical wires.
Ben Sawyer Boulevard has since been reopened.
