Men pursue federal lawsuit against North Charleston Police Dept. for claims of excessive force

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are taking their claims of excessive force against the North Charleston Police Department to federal court.
The lawsuit comes after civil rights leaders called on the city of North Charleston to investigate its officers' actions on the night of May 9.
Joshua Lewis, the grandson of former Charleston city councilman James Lewis, and two other men are pursuing legal action against the department.
Their federal lawsuit claims they had just checked into the Country Inn Hotel in North Charleston when they heard a knock at their door.
The complaint states they were forcibly removed from their room by North Charleston police officers, placed in handcuffs, and then physically attacked by those officers.
“During the encounter Plaintiffs were chocked, slammed against walls, kneed in the back and legs, pulled by their arms while in handcuffs, and battered about the body,” according to the lawsuit.
Weeks later, a statement from the police department said the three officers involved would face disciplinary action, but it stopped short of saying what those actions would be.
The North Charleston Police Department said they do not comment on pending litigation.
