Several Portuguese man o’ wars spotted on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Portuguese man o' wars were spotted on Kiawah Island’s beach.
Richard Ramsey said he encountered about eight of the marine hydrozoans, known for their painful stings, along a one mile stretch of Kiawah’s beach on Wednesday.
“Funny thing, I had no idea what it was, only that it was still moving,” said Ramsey who also captured video of the creatures. “I picked it up with sticks and tossed it back to the water.”
Ramsey said he initially did not know what they were until he returned home and did some research.
Local officials say if you are stung by one, the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts.
