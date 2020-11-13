Animal control officers capture escaped pig on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they captured a pig Friday that escaped from his owner approximately a month ago from a Johns Island property.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said drivers called police about a pig in the roadway at Maybank Highway and Wildts Battery Boulevard.
“The little porker apparently ran away from home and escaped his owner and eluded capture,” Francis said. “The owner gave up on catching him and that’s when Animal Services stepped in.”
The animal remained in the general area and continued to elude capture as Animal Services Officers tried to catch him in a humane dog trap baited with fruits and dog food.
Charleston Police Animal Services Officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies cornered him in a yard and captured him with large nets Friday, Francis said.
“We are proud to say that he has been transported to the Charleston Animal Society, safe and sound, for a five-day stray hold and will be adoptable if no one claims him,” Francis said.
Several citizens have already expressed an interest in adopting him, Francis said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.