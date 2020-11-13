Columbia woman with medical condition missing for nearly 1 week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police want the public’s help to find a missing Columbia woman who has not been heard from in nearly a week.
Ashley Lane Till, 49, last spoke with her family Saturday, Nov. 7, police said.
On that same day, a relative asked officers to go to Till’s home on Hampton Street to do a welfare check. Officers did not find her at home.
That’s when relatives began to worry about her wellbeing, police said.
Her family says Till has a medical condition that requires medication.
The Special Victims Unit of the Columbia Police Department is investigating.
Till is a white woman, 5-feet 2-inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police do not know what she was last wearing.
Anyone who sees Till or knows where she is should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips may also be submitted online at midlandscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips App.
